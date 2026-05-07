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Canadian rapper Drake helps Italian club Venezia secure investment
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Canadian rapper Drake helps Italian club Venezia secure investment

Canadian rapper Drake helps Italian club Venezia secure investment

FILE PHOTO: Canadian rapper Drake watches the third round match of Serena WIlliams of the U.S. and Zheng Jie of China during the Rogers Cup women's tennis tournament in Toronto August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo

07 May 2026 06:20PM
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May 7 : Italian second-tier soccer club Venezia has secured a significant minority investment from sports industry heavyweight Tim Leiweke, thanks in part to Canadian rapper Drake.

Last week, Venezia secured promotion to Serie A with one game to spare after a 2-2 draw at Spezia, returning to the Italian top flight just a season after their relegation in 2025.

Drake, who became an investor in Venezia in 2024, helped bring in Leiweke and Francesca Bodie, the club said in a statement, as part of a 100-million-euro ($117.72 million) investment.

Leiweke has been involved in the administration of NBA, NHL, and MLS franchises including the Los Angeles Galaxy, Los Angeles Lakers and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

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The American was appointed co-chairman of Venezia's operating committee, while Bodie, his daughter, was named the club's president.

"(Venezia) is an iconic team with a century-old history in the world's most beautiful city, and we will be relentless in our pursuit of excellence and victories to enhance the legacy of this storied club," Leiweke said in a statement.

"Having transformed the LA Galaxy and Toronto FC into champions and built premier sporting stadiums, we know what it takes to engineer a culture of winning and deliver fan-first experiences.

"We are bringing that same expertise to Venice to ensure VFC's incredible fans have a world-class home and are a permanent fixture in Serie A."

($1 = 0.8495 euros)

Source: Reuters
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