Logo
Logo

Sport

Cape Verde coach takes club job in Morocco
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Cape Verde coach takes club job in Morocco

Cape Verde coach takes club job in Morocco
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Cape Verde Press Conference - Palace of Culture, Abidjan, Ivory Coast - January 28, 2024 Cape Verde coach Bubista during the press conference REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Cape Verde coach takes club job in Morocco
IFA World Cup 2026 - Cape Verde coach Bubista gestures as he oversees training in Tampa, Florida, U.S., June 20, 2026. REUTERS/Nick Mulvenney
04 Aug 2026 03:57PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Aug 4 : Cape Verde coach Bubista, who took the small island nation to the last 32 in their World Cup debut last month, has been appointed coach at Morocco’s Renaissance Berkane, the club announced on Tuesday.

No details of his contract were given, but it comes after protracted negotiations that included the possibility that Bubista might stay on as Cape Verde coach and juggle the two jobs.

The 56-year-old coach is however expected to quit the Cape Verde job in the next few days, according to media reports.

RS Berkane won the Morocco league in 2025 and were runners-up this year. They also reached the African Champions League semi-finals last season, and will participate in the continent’s top club competition again this new campaign.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Bubista, whose real name is Pedro Leitao Brito, was named African Coach of the Year in 2025 after securing World Cup qualification for Cape Verde.

The team pulled off shock draws with Spain and Uruguay at the tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States, before losing to Argentina after extra time in the Round of 32.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement