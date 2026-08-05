Logo
Logo

Sport

Cape Verde keeper Vozinha says he always believed he was a 'big club' player after Colo-Colo move
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Cape Verde keeper Vozinha says he always believed he was a 'big club' player after Colo-Colo move

Cape Verde keeper Vozinha says he always believed he was a 'big club' player after Colo-Colo move
Soccer Football - Colo Colo unveil Vozinha - Estadio Monumental, Santiago, Chile - August 4, 2026 Colo Colo new signing Vozinha poses with the club shirt during the presentation press conference REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Cape Verde keeper Vozinha says he always believed he was a 'big club' player after Colo-Colo move
Soccer Football - Colo Colo unveil Vozinha - Estadio Monumental, Santiago, Chile - August 4, 2026 Colo Colo President Anibal Mosa and new signing Vozinha pose with the club shirt during the presentation press conference REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
05 Aug 2026 02:18PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Aug 5 : Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha said on Tuesday he always believed he belonged at a major club after his stand-out performances at the World Cup earned him a move to Chilean side Colo-Colo.

The 40-year-old, who became a social media sensation at the World Cup, played a crucial role in helping the small African island nation get past the group stage before suffering a narrow defeat to Argentina in the round of 32.

Vozinha joined Colo-Colo, who have won a record 34 Chilean top-flight titles, after leaving Portuguese second-tier side Chaves. He previously played for clubs in Angola, Cyprus, Moldova and Slovakia.

"Despite playing in smaller leagues for clubs that weren't exactly giants, deep down I always told myself I was a 'big club' player," Vozinha told reporters.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"So when Colo-Colo came calling, there was no doubt. From day one, I knew where I wanted to play. I received many offers, but Colo-Colo was always the priority."

In their first World Cup appearance, Cape Verde drew 0-0 with eventual winners Spain. They also drew with two-time champions Uruguay and Saudi Arabia to finish second in Group H.

"The World Cup was the best thing that ever happened to me in football, but that is in the past now," he said.

"Being here representing Colo-Colo - a massive club with a rich history - is the highlight of my club career."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement