Cape Verde keeper Vozinha's mother gets visa to watch son at World Cup

MIAMI, June 18 : The mother of Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha will finally get to watch her son play at the World Cup after receiving a visa to travel to the United States, following his tearful revelation that she missed his heroics against Spain due to travel issues.

Vozinha was Cape Verde's player of the match in their tournament opener after making seven saves to secure a stunning 0-0 draw against European champions Spain in Atlanta.

But the 40-year-old goalkeeper's joy was tempered when he revealed that his mother, Ana Candida Evora, could not witness his standout performance due to a visa problem.

The U.S. State Department stepped in after his emotional disclosure went viral, with officials saying their visa team in Praia was in close contact with Evora and providing necessary services before confirming her approval to travel.

"Consistent with all policies, procedures, and standards, full steam ahead for travel for the game," a State Department official told reporters.

Evora will now be able to watch her son when Cape Verde face Uruguay in their second World Cup group match in Miami on Sunday.

Cape Verde was among dozens of countries whose citizens needed to post bonds of up to $15,000 to enter the U.S. under President Donald Trump's sweeping immigration crackdown but that requirement was later dropped for World Cup ticket holders.

However, the high costs had forced Evora to rule out trying to make the trip to Atlanta.