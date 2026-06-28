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Cape Verde players have shown they can compete at top level, says Vozinha
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Cape Verde players have shown they can compete at top level, says Vozinha

Cape Verde players have shown they can compete at top level, says Vozinha
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Cape Verde v Saudi Arabia - Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, U.S. - June 26, 2026 Cape Verde's Vozinha celebrates after the match as Cape Verde qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Cape Verde players have shown they can compete at top level, says Vozinha
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Cape Verde v Saudi Arabia - Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, U.S. - June 26, 2026 Cape Verde's Vozinha celebrates with Garry Rodrigues after the match as they qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Maria Lysaker
Cape Verde players have shown they can compete at top level, says Vozinha
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Cape Verde v Saudi Arabia - Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, U.S. - June 26, 2026 Cape Verde's Vozinha after the match as they qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
28 Jun 2026 01:02AM
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HOUSTON, June 27 : Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha believes his teammates have proved they have the ability to compete at the very top level on their dream run to a date with world champions Argentina in the second round of the World Cup.

The 40-year-old vice-captain kept a second clean sheet of the tournament against Saudi Arabia on Friday as the Africans sensationally secured a third straight draw to progress as runners-up in Group H on their World Cup debut. 

Vozinha's first shutout against European champions Spain thrust him into the global media spotlight, but he has always been very clear that the fairytale campaign is the story of a whole squad defying the odds. 

"We know we come from a small country, but we also know we came here to compete," he told reporters after the Saudi game.  

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"There is a lot of quality in our national team. Maybe many of you think Cape Verdeans are not good enough, but we came here to show that we have real quality and that we are here to compete. 

"Our players can play anywhere - in major competitions and in the biggest leagues."

Cape Verde, 10 volcanic islands with about 500,000 inhabitants, is the least populous nation ever to reach the knockout rounds of the World Cup and Vozinha said the lesson for other small nations was to have a clear identity.

"I think we showed the resilience of the Cape Verdean people," he said. "We showed the passion we have for our country, and we also showed that we are here to represent not just the players, but all Cape Verdeans. 

"We may be small, but we have big hearts, and we are fighters. We are fighters."

Vozinha's mother was in Houston on Friday to watch her son play for the second time at the World Cup after the U.S. had intervened to smooth her passage into the country. 

Ana Candida Evora's next match will be back in Miami, where Cape Verde put their six-match unbeaten run on the line against Argentina in the round of 32 on Friday. 

"I don't think any of us really dreamed this would happen, even though we knew we had a lot of quality," said Vozinha. 

"Qualifying for the next round is incredibly rewarding for us. For any player, facing Argentina and Lionel Messi is a dream." 

Despite Vozinha's World Cup exploits, he remains without a club after his contract with Portuguese second-tier outfit Chaves expired at the end of last season. 

"I'm currently a free agent. I hope something comes up soon," he said.

Source: Reuters
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