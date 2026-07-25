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Cape Verde World Cup hero Vozinha agrees move to Chile's Colo Colo
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Cape Verde World Cup hero Vozinha agrees move to Chile's Colo Colo

Cape Verde World Cup hero Vozinha agrees move to Chile's Colo Colo
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Argentina v Cape Verde - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - July 3, 2026 Cape Verde's Vozinha makes a save REUTERS/Marco Bello
Cape Verde World Cup hero Vozinha agrees move to Chile's Colo Colo
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Spain v Cape Verde - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - June 15, 2026 Cape Verde's Vozinha celebrates after the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Brett Davis SEARCH "WORLD CUP 2026 PICTURES" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES.
25 Jul 2026 09:50AM
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July 24 : Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, who emerged as one of the World Cup's biggest surprise packages, has reached an agreement to join Chilean side Colo Colo, club president Anibal Mosa said on Friday.

The 40-year-old free agent will travel to Chile to undergo a medical before being officially unveiled at the Estadio Monumental, Mosa told reporters ahead of Colo Colo's league match against Deportes Limache.

"Vozinha will be a Colo Colo player. In the coming days he will travel to Chile, undergo the usual medical examinations and then be presented here at the Estadio Monumental," Mosa said.

Mosa added Vozinha's World Cup performances showed he deserved the move, while acknowledging the signing also carried marketing appeal for the Chilean side.

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Although the deal has yet to be finalised, Colo Colo teased the signing on social media with an image appearing to show the veteran goalkeeper's trademark curly hair.

Vozinha, who left Portuguese second-tier side Chaves before the World Cup, was voted into FIFA's fan-selected World Cup dream team after helping tournament debutants Cape Verde hold eventual champions Spain to a goalless draw and pushing eventual runners-up Argentina into extra time in the last 32.

Source: Reuters
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