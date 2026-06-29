Cape Verde's World Cup magic has Italy great Materazzi spellbound

MIAMI, June 28 : Italy's 2006 World Cup hero Marco Materazzi has been stunned by Cape Verde's fairytale debut at the 2026 edition, calling the African nation the biggest surprise of the tournament.

The Cape Verde islanders, one of the smallest nations ever to qualify for a World Cup, have enchanted fans with an unbeaten group stage run featuring three draws that saw them advance in second place behind former champions Spain and ahead of Uruguay.

The team, led by inspirational goalkeeper Vozinha, have earned a dream match-up in last 32, with the African side set to play reigning champions Argentina in Miami on Friday.

"Cape Verde is the big surprise at the moment. Now they have to play against the world champions," Materazzi told Reuters.

"So we will see. We are here in Miami and looking forward to watching the game. (They are the) underdog. But in 90 minutes in football, you never know what can happen."

The 52-year-old former defender was quick to acknowledge the mountain Cape Verde face against Lionel Messi's Argentina, praising the 39-year-old great who continues to defy Father Time and tops the tournament's scoring charts with six goals so far.

"Argentina is much better than Cape Verde at the moment (and they have) one of the best ever players in history," Materazzi added.

"I love Messi when he plays and I'm looking forward to watching him in the game. (Playing at) 39 years old is not easy and he is still one of the best."

'ITALY STOPPED GROWING'

But Cape Verde's presence also serves as a painful reminder for Materazzi of Italy's continued World Cup absence.

The Azzurri have missed out on the last three World Cup tournaments while the last time they reached the knockout stage was when Materazzi scored in their triumphant 2006 final win.

"Italy stopped growing on 9 July 2006 (when Italy beat France to win the World Cup), because football runs very fast and grows very fast. Cape Verde, Curacao and Uzbekistan - they are in (the World Cup)," he said.

"They tried to build a system. Italy have to do the same if they want to be back in the World Cup."

Materazzi pinned his hopes on newly elected Italian Football Federation president Giovanni Malago, the 67-year-old businessman who previously headed the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics organising committee.

"I believe now in Giovanni Malago," Materazzi added. "Maybe he will change something and then I hope in the next World Cup we are in."

The Italian said his travels opened his eyes to how far other nations have advanced their football infrastructure, particularly Uzbekistan and Morocco, who reached the semi-finals in 2022 and are ranked seventh in the world.

"I was in Uzbekistan many, many months ago. I saw what they built in the headquarters of the national team. It was incredible," he said.

"In Italy, we have Coverciano (the National Training Centre in Florence). I love Coverciano because we have been there many times, but we have only two or three pitches.

"For training, Uzbekistan have 12 ... We have to watch them and then try to do the same."