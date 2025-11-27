Logo
Carney will go to Washington for soccer draw, says he will see Trump
Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives for the second day of the G20 Leaders' Summit at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on November 23, 2025. MARCO LONGARI/Pool via REUTERS
Soccer Football - World Cup Playoff Tournament and European Playoff draws - FIFA Headquarters, Zurich, Switzerland- November 20, 2025 The original FIFA World Cup trophy is kept on display during the draws REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
27 Nov 2025 05:00AM
OTTAWA :Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Wednesday he would travel to Washington next week for the 2026 soccer World Cup draw, adding that he would see U.S. President Donald Trump at the event.

Carney told reporters he had had a short conversation with Trump on Tuesday, but said talks on a trade deal in key sectors not yet restarted. Trump ended the talks last month after the province of Ontario ran an advertisement using video of former President Ronald Reagan saying tariffs cause trade wars and economic disaster.

Source: Reuters
