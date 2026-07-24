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CAS to hear Senegal's appeal against African Cup of Nations title removal on October 8
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CAS to hear Senegal's appeal against African Cup of Nations title removal on October 8

CAS to hear Senegal's appeal against African Cup of Nations title removal on October 8
Soccer Football - Senegal lawyers give press conference on AFCON appeal case - The Court of Arbitration for Sport, Paris, France - March 26, 2026 Abdoulaye Fall, president of Senegalese football federation during the press conference REUTERS/Abdul Saboor
CAS to hear Senegal's appeal against African Cup of Nations title removal on October 8
Soccer Football - Senegal lawyers give press conference on AFCON appeal case - The Court of Arbitration for Sport, Paris, France - March 26, 2026 Abdoulaye Fall, president of Senegalese football federation with lawyers Seydou Diagne, Juan de Dios Crespo-Perez and Pierre Olivier Sur during the press conference REUTERS/Abdul Saboor
24 Jul 2026 09:24PM
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July 24 : Senegal's appeal against being stripped of their African Cup of Nations title will be heard on October 8, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Friday.

Senegal were ruled to have forfeited the game in Rabat on January 18 because they walked off the pitch in protest at a potentially decisive penalty awarded to opponents Morocco.

They returned after 14 minutes to win the match 1-0, but the appeal board of African soccer's governing body (CAF) replaced that result with a 3-0 victory for Morocco in March.

The Senegalese government called for an inquiry into the removal of the title, and the country's soccer federation (FSF) appealed to CAS.

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A CAS panel will hold the hearing behind closed doors at its headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, CAS said in a statement.

"After the hearing, the panel will start its deliberations. At this stage, CAS cannot state when a final decision will be rendered but it will not be on the day of the hearing," CAS added.

Source: Reuters
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