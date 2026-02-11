Logo
CAS tells Passler it has no jurisdiction over doping suspension appeal
FILE PHOTO: Biathlon - Biathlon World Championship - Oberhof, Germany - February 10, 2023 Italy's Rebecca Passler in action during the women's 7.5km sprint competition REUTERS/Lisa Leutner/File Photo

11 Feb 2026 10:05PM
MILAN, Feb 11 : Italian biathlete Rebecca Passler will have to appeal her provisional doping suspension with Italy's anti-doping body (NADO) as the Court of Arbitration for Sport has no jurisdiction over her case, CAS said on Wednesday.

Passler, who tested positive for banned substances and became the first athlete suspended for doping since teams started to arrive for the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, blames contamination for the adverse finding.

CAS said her appeal could not be heard and she must take it to NADO's Appeal Board by Thursday if she wants to try to have her ban lifted during the Olympics.

Source: Reuters
