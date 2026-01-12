Logo
Cascarino denied West Ham WSL debut because she was wearing  an earring
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Chelsea v West Ham United - Kingsmeadow, London, Britain - January 11, 2026 West Ham United's Estelle Cascarino is delayed coming on as a substitute due to her earrings Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo

12 Jan 2026 09:43PM
Jan 12 : France defender Estelle Cascarino was unable to make her debut for West Ham United due to an earring she was wearing in Sunday's 5-0 loss at Chelsea in the Women's Super League.

Cascarino, who joined West Ham on loan from Juventus, was not allowed to come on as a substitute as her earring broke the laws of the sport, which state that no items of jewellery are permitted to be worn during matches.

The 28-year-old had covered her earring with tape, which is also not allowed.

West Ham manager Rita Guarino said Cascarino had previously played in the Champions League with tape over the earring.

“She (Cascarino) can’t take off this earring, it’s like a tattoo, she needs a doctor to take this off and she had tape," Guarino told reporters.

"She played in the Champions League with tape, so I can’t understand how we missed (using) a player in a game for this."

A West Ham spokesperson said on Monday that Cascarino will be available for Friday's FA Cup clash at Newcastle United.

Source: Reuters
