Ceballos announces his Real Madrid exit

June 26 : Midfielder Dani Ceballos said on Friday he was leaving Real Madrid after spending seven seasons with the Spanish club.

The 29-year-old, who joined from Real Betis in 2017, made 215 appearances for Real, winning 16 trophies, including three Champions League titles. He spent two seasons on loan at Arsenal between 2019 and 2021.

“It has not been an easy decision,” Ceballos said in a statement on X.

“It has not been an easy year either, and perhaps that is precisely why I have felt that the time had come to put an end to this stage and face a new challenge with the same enthusiasm with which I arrived one day.”

Real Madrid confirmed his departure in a statement, thanking the Spaniard for his contribution.

“Real Madrid thanks Dani Ceballos for his commitment and dedication during his time defending our jersey, and we wish him and his entire family the best of luck in this new chapter of their lives. Real Madrid is and will always be his home.”

Ceballos struggled for regular game time due to injuries in his final campaign in Madrid, making 23 appearances across competitions last season, with only four starts in the LaLiga.