Celta's LaLiga opener against Osasuna postponed due to fungus on pitch

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Aug 13 : Celta Vigo's season-opening LaLiga match against Osasuna has been postponed after a fungal outbreak affected the pitch at Estadio de Balaidos, the Spanish club said on Thursday.

Celta had been due to host Osasuna on Sunday, but the fixture was postponed with the decision agreed by both clubs and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) following a technical inspection by LaLiga.

The inspection found a fungal outbreak had damaged the Balaidos playing surface, while adverse weather conditions had undermined recent progress in its recovery, leaving the pitch unfit for use.

"LaLiga, in coordination with both clubs and the RFEF, agreed to postpone the match between Celta and CA Osasuna scheduled for next Sunday at Abanca Balaidos due to a problem affecting the stadium's turf, which is currently unfit for football," the league said in a statement.

The match has been rescheduled for August 27.