Celtic manager O'Neill undergoes minor operation

Aug 5 : Celtic manager Martin O'Neill remains in hospital after undergoing a small procedure, the Scottish Premiership champions said on Wednesday.

"We can confirm that Martin O'Neill has undergone a small procedure in hospital," Celtic said in a statement.

"We would envisage Martin being released from hospital in the next day or two and on behalf of Martin, we would like to thank supporters for their kind wishes."

O'Neill, 74, was appointed Celtic's permanent manager in June on a one-year contract after twice taking interim charge last season and he guided them to a Premiership and Scottish Cup double.

During his first stint with the Glasgow team from 2000 to 2005, O'Neill won a domestic treble in his debut season and guided Celtic to the UEFA Cup final in Seville in 2003.