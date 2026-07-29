Celtic sign Denmark forward Hogh on a four-year deal

July 28 : Celtic have signed Denmark forward Kasper Hogh on a four-year deal, with an option for a further year, the Scottish champions said on Tuesday.

Hogh, 25, joins from Bodo/Glimt for a reported club-record fee of 11 million pounds ($14.64 million) as per British media reports.

He scored 54 goals in 103 appearances for the Norwegian side in a two-year spell and played a key role in their Champions League campaign last season.

"I'm so happy. When I came into the room and saw the shirt, I was really excited," he said in a statement.

"The history of the club is so big. I spoke with some people and with my family about the club."

Hogh arrives following the departure of Daizen Maeda to Ipswich Town, ending the Japan international's successful spell at Celtic after helping the club to win five league titles and five domestic cups.

($1 = 0.7515 pounds)