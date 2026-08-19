Logo
Logo

Sport

Centre Ikatau returns to Wallabies squad for Argentina tests
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Centre Ikatau returns to Wallabies squad for Argentina tests

Centre Ikatau returns to Wallabies squad for Argentina tests

Rugby Union - Autumn Internationals - Ireland v Australia - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - November 15, 2025 Australia's Len Ikitau reacts as he is tackled by Ireland's Tommy O'Brien REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

19 Aug 2026 09:14AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY, Aug 19 : Wallabies centre Len Ikitau was recalled to the Australia squad for the two-test tour of Argentina on Wednesday after recovering from an ankle injury.

• Ikitau missed the two victories over Japan this month, but will be expected to start against the Pumas in San Salvador on August 29 and Mendoza a week later.

• The 27-year-old could, however, be moved to outside centre as Hunter Paisami had two strong displays in the No. 12 shirt against the Brave Blossoms.

• That would leave no room in the midfield for Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, who was included in the squad despite a minor hamstring strain and could be used in the outside backs.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• Lock Miles Amatosero was not included after picking up a three-match suspension for a red card in the first game against Japan.

• "We've looked to maintain consistency in selection with the bulk of this squad having laid a solid foundation over the past few weeks," said new Australia coach Les Kiss, who took charge at the end of last month.

• "Touring Argentina presents another tough challenge for us as a new group and it's one that we know will require us to go to another level as we continue to look to build and develop our game."

• Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell, Charlie Cale, Josh Canham, Massimo de Lutiis, Tom Hooper, Isaac Kailea, Fraser McReight, Josh Nasser, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Billy Pollard, Aidan Ross, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Lachlan Shaw, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson (captain).

• Backs: Filipo Daugunu, Ben Donaldson, Carter Gordon, Isaac Henry, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Ryan Lonergan, Tate McDermott, Declan Meredith, Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Harry Potter, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Kalani Thomas, Tom Wright.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement