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Champions Man City begin WSL title defence at home to Birmingham
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Champions Man City begin WSL title defence at home to Birmingham

Champions Man City begin WSL title defence at home to Birmingham

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Manchester City FA Cup and Carabao Cup Victory Parade - Manchester, Britain - May 25, 2026 Manchester City Women's players celebrate with the Women's Super League trophy after the victory parade Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo

30 Jul 2026 05:43PM (Updated: 30 Jul 2026 05:46PM)
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MANCHESTER, England, July 30 : Women's Super League champions Manchester City will launch their title defence on September 6 at home to Birmingham City, who won the 2025-26 WSL2 title to secure promotion, the WSL said on Thursday.

The expanded 14-team top flight kicks off on September 4.

• Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas could make her WSL debut when London City Lionesses host Manchester United in the opening match, while London City goalkeeper Mary Earps may face her former club.

• Promoted Charlton Athletic start at home to Liverpool, while Crystal Palace return to the WSL following a one-season absence with a game against Everton.

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• Tottenham Hotspur host West Ham United in a London derby, Chelsea welcome Aston Villa to Stamford Bridge and Brighton & Hove Albion face Arsenal.

• WSL Football said it ran more than 1.5 billion fixture scheduling iterations to produce the calendar, taking into account stadium availability, broadcast requirements and clashes with domestic and European competitions in both the men's and women's game.

Source: Reuters
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