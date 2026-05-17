Chelsea agree deal with Alonso to take over as head coach, say reports

LONDON, May 16 : Chelsea have agreed a four-year deal with former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso to become the Premier League club's head coach, Sky Sports reported on Saturday.

Chelsea, who lost 1-0 in the FA Cup final to Manchester City earlier on Saturday, have been seeking a new head coach since Liam Rosenior was sacked in April after three months in charge.

Spaniard Alonso won a league and cup double with Leverkusen in his first season as a coach in 2023-24 but was sacked by Real Madrid after less than eight months in January.

The 44-year-old would be the fifth permanent appointment of Chelsea's BlueCo ownership after Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino, Enzo Maresca and Rosenior.

Chelsea have slipped to ninth place in the Premier League and are struggling to qualify for European competition.

(Writing by Ken Ferris. Editing by Mark Potter)