Chelsea and West Ham fined heavily for mass brawl at end of London derby

Feb 25 : Chelsea and West Ham United have been fined 325,000 pounds ($439,140) and 300,000 pounds respectively for the mass confrontation at the end of their Premier League game last month, the Football Association said on Wednesday.

Chelsea battled from two goals down to beat West Ham 3-2 in the London derby on January 31 but nearly 20 players were involved in a melee at the end of the game.

West Ham winger Adama Traore threw Marc Cucurella to the ground before he clashed with Joao Pedro as other players arrived to break up the fight.

West Ham's Jean-Clair Todibo received a straight red card after a VAR review for clutching Pedro's throat.

"It was alleged that Chelsea FC failed to ensure its players didn't behave in an improper and/or provocative way around the 95th minute," the FA said in a statement.

"It was also alleged that West Ham United FC failed to ensure its players didn't behave in an improper and/or provocative and/or violent way at this time."

The FA said both clubs had admitted the charges against them.

($1 = 0.7401 pounds)