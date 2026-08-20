Chelsea boss Alonso gives little away on Fernandez future amid transfer talk

LONDON, Aug 20 : Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso said midfielder Enzo Fernandez was preparing well for their Premier League opener at Fulham on Monday, but stopped short of confirming whether the Argentine had told him he wanted to stay amid transfer speculation.

British media reported last week that Chelsea had given Manchester City until August 14 to meet their 120 million pounds ($163.52 million) valuation of Fernandez, who joined from Benfica in January 2023 on an 8-1/2-year contract for a then-British record fee of 106.8 million pounds.

Alonso, who left Real Madrid in January after only seven months in charge, has been tasked with rebuilding Chelsea following a turbulent, trophyless campaign in which the west London club finished 10th in the Premier League.

Asked whether Fernandez would still be a Chelsea player when the transfer window closes on September 1, Alonso told reporters on Thursday: "Enzo is a Chelsea player. He's a top, top player.

"He's training really well since he started 10 days ago with the team, very integrated. We're happy with him and he's getting ready for Monday."

Asked if the 2022 World Cup-winner had told him he wanted to stay, Alonso sidestepped the question.

"He's training really well, good attitude and that's what we want. He's trying his best to prepare for the kick-off of the Premier League."

Alonso's first Premier League match in charge of the Blues will pit him against former teammate and friend Alvaro Arbeloa, Fulham's new manager. Arbeloa had replaced Alonso as Madrid manager before the Spanish club appointed Jose Mourinho in June.

"We can have a relation but once we're on the pitch, no friends, no past, just the 90 minutes we are fighting for each club," Alonso said.

($1 = 0.7338 pounds)