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Chelsea bring Circle's USDC on board as front-of-shirt sponsor
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Chelsea bring Circle's USDC on board as front-of-shirt sponsor

Chelsea bring Circle's USDC on board as front-of-shirt sponsor

Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Second Round - Chelsea v Luton Town - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - August 27, 2026 Chelsea's Danny Welbeck celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

28 Aug 2026 08:32PM
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Aug 28 : Chelsea announced a partnership with internet financial platform company Circle Internet Group on Friday, with the company becoming the Premier League club’s official front-of-shirt partner this season and its USDC stablecoin featuring on the shirts.

• Chelsea said Circle and USDC brands will appear on the front of the men's, women's and academy shirts.

• The branding will feature on Chelsea's shirts for first time when they host Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

• Chelsea have not had a front-of-shirt sponsor for the full season for three years now.

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• Infinite Athlete was a sponsor who came on board only in September in the 2023-24 campaign, penning a deal for one season.

• DAMAC Properties was signed as a sponsor only at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

• Last season, Artificial Intelligence firm IFS was announced as front-of-shirt sponsor only in February until the end of the campaign.

Source: Reuters
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