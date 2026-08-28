Chelsea bring Circle's USDC on board as front-of-shirt sponsor

Aug 28 : Chelsea announced a partnership with internet financial platform company Circle Internet Group on Friday, with the company becoming the Premier League club’s official front-of-shirt partner this season and its USDC stablecoin featuring on the shirts.

• Chelsea said Circle and USDC brands will appear on the front of the men's, women's and academy shirts.

• The branding will feature on Chelsea's shirts for first time when they host Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

• Chelsea have not had a front-of-shirt sponsor for the full season for three years now.

• Infinite Athlete was a sponsor who came on board only in September in the 2023-24 campaign, penning a deal for one season.

• DAMAC Properties was signed as a sponsor only at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

• Last season, Artificial Intelligence firm IFS was announced as front-of-shirt sponsor only in February until the end of the campaign.