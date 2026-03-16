Chelsea captain James ruled out of PSG clash with hamstring injury

LONDON, March 16 : Chelsea captain Reece James will miss Tuesday's Champions League round-of-16 second-leg clash against Paris St Germain after sustaining a hamstring injury, manager Liam Rosenior said on Monday, adding that the problem could be serious for the right back.

James, who last week signed a six-year contract extension tying him to his boyhood club until 2032, picked up the issue during Chelsea's 1-0 Premier League home defeat by Newcastle United.

The 26-year-old England international did not take part in training ahead of the Stamford Bridge game, with Chelsea needing to overturn a 5-2 first-leg deficit against the reigning European champions.

"Reece felt something in his hamstring towards the end of the Newcastle game," Rosenior told reporters. "We don't know the full extent of the injury yet, but he will be out for tomorrow's game.

"It could be serious - with a hamstring injury, it's never ideal. Hopefully, we can get him scanned and find out more."