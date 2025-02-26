Chelsea clobber Southampton 4-0 to move fourth

LONDON : Chelsea beat hapless Southampton 4-0 on Tuesday to climb to a confidence-boosting fourth in the Premier League and keep the visitors firmly pinned to the floor of the table.

France forward Christopher Nkunku bundled the first in from a Tosin Adarabioyo header in the 24th minute, then turned provider 12 minutes later, slipping a neat pass to Pedro Neto who fired a powerful left-foot shot between goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and the near post.

Defender Levi Colwill made it three just before halftime, heading down a Neto free kick and Spain wing back Marc Cucurella converted a pinpoint pass from 19-year-old substitute Tyrique George in the 78th minute.

Ramsdale made sharp saves in the last 10 minutes, denying Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer but the result, Southampton's 22nd defeat of the season, leaves them 13 points from the safety zone while Chelsea hang on to hopes of Champions League football next season.