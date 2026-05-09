Chelsea end six-game losing run with 1-1 draw at Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, England, May 9 : Enzo Fernandez’s free kick secured Chelsea a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, ending the visitors’ six-game losing run in the Premier League and earning caretaker manager Calum MacFarlane a first point in charge.

Liverpool remained fourth in the table with 59 points from 36 games, a step closer to Champions League qualification, while Chelsea are in ninth with 49 points from the same number of matches.

Liverpool took the lead with a wonderful strike from the edge of the box by Ryan Gravenberch, but Chelsea improved on their recent limp performances and equalised when Fernandez’s set-piece eluded everyone and nestled in the bottom corner.

Both sides had efforts correctly ruled out for offside, while Dominik Szoboszlai and Virgil van Dijk struck the woodwork for Liverpool as they pressed for a late winner.

There were boos in the air at fulltime from the Anfield faithful, as well as midway through the second half when manager Arne Slot took off lively 17-year-old Rio Ngumoha, replacing him with Alexander Isak in a move that proved unpopular.

Liverpool started the brighter and took the lead thanks to a fantastic strike from Gravenberch, who cut inside from the left and curled his shot into the net.

Van Dijk should have doubled the advantage when he blazed over unchallenged from eight meters, before Chelsea took control and equalised before halftime.

Fernandez swung in a low free kick from the right and the ball ended up in the far corner of the net, Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili seemingly put off by a fresh air shot from Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana as the latter went for the ball but missed.

Liverpool have now conceded 18 goals from set-pieces in the league this season, second only to Bournemouth (19).

The home side looked vulnerable at the back and Chelsea thought they were ahead early in the second period when Cole Palmer’s strike was ruled out with Marc Cucurella offside in the build-up.

It was Liverpool’s turn to be disappointed by the offside flag after Cody Gakpo erred as he set up Curtis Jones for a headed goal that was disallowed.

Szoboszlai struck the base of the post with a low shot and Van Dijk the crossbar with a header from a corner as neither side could find a winner.