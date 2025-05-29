Chelsea fans toast Conference League trophy but look forward to bigger challenges

WROCLAW, Poland : Chelsea fans toasted Wednesday’s Conference League triumph with varying views on the trophy’s prestige, but all were united on at least one front, that the future looks bright for the London club.

After going a goal down, Chelsea quickly asserted themselves and left little doubt by the final whistle that they were the better side, closing the match in Wroclaw with a commanding 4-1 victory over Spanish side Real Betis.

Chelsea are now the first English side to win all four major European trophies, having twice claimed both the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League as well as the now defunct Cup Winners' Cup. They have also won two UEFA Super Cups.

"A trophy always feels good," said lifelong Chelsea fan Martin as he was celebrating in the old town of the Polish city.

"Of course it is a real trophy. We haven't had the best season, but we completed the set, we won everything in Europe there is to win," said another supporter, James.

Still, there were murmurs among the fans about the tournament’s lack of prestige and competitiveness.

"During the whole tournament, I did not feel like it was a competition. It was obvious Chelsea was going to win," Chelsea fan Marip said.

"Hopefully next year we will get some stronger teams to play against."

"Not really a big thing. We usually win a major trophy," said a 10-year-old Chelsea supporter from London.

Though there were differing views, all agreed that the club is on an upward trajectory.

"I hope we get more interesting players in the transfer window, but we are in good shape for what comes," Marip added.

"We have come in the top four in the Premier League and are ready for Champions League. It's all good," James said.