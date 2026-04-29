Chelsea great Bright announces retirement after trophy-laden career

April 29 : Chelsea defender Millie Bright called time on her illustrious playing career on Wednesday after 17 years during which she won 20 trophies with the Women's Super League club.

The former England defender, who became Chelsea's longest-serving player and made 314 appearances for the club, will take on roles as club ambassador and trustee of the Chelsea Foundation.

"Representing Chelsea over the last 12 years has been everything to me, but I'm now ready to say goodbye to playing football," Bright said in a statement.

"I've given all I can and I never wanted to fight for any other badge. It is now time and I'm ready to go into a new era. I'm always going to be Chelsea, but just in a different way."

Bright's retirement caps a remarkable journey that began when she signed from Doncaster Belles in 2015.

She went on to set the record for most WSL appearances with 216, surpassing Jordan Nobbs' previous mark of 210 in November.

The 32-year-old was also in the squad when Chelsea won their first trophy in 2015 and every one of the 19 that followed, including all eight WSL titles the club has claimed.

Her medal collection also features six Women's FA Cup triumphs and four Women's League Cups, contributing to two domestic trebles in 2021 and 2025.

After being named club captain in 2023, Bright led from the front during Chelsea's unbeaten domestic campaign in 2024-25, clocking up more than 3,000 minutes while wearing the armband.

CAPTAINED ENGLAND AT WORLD CUP

In international football, Bright earned 88 caps and scored six goals for England after making her debut in 2016.

A cornerstone of England's Euro 2022 triumph on home soil, she later captained England to the World Cup final in 2023, when they finished runners-up to Spain.

Her services to football were recognised with an OBE in the King's New Year's Honours List of 2024.

"We will be marking Millie's loyal service ahead of our final Women's Super League match of the season against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on May 16," Chelsea said.