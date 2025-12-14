Chelsea return to top four with 2-0 home win over Everton

LONDON, Dec 13 : Chelsea beat Everton 2-0 on Saturday to return to the Premier League top four as well-worked first-half goals from talisman Cole Palmer and France fullback Malo Gusto stemmed a run of four games in all competitions without a victory.

Palmer, back in action this month after missing most of the season through injury, drilled the ball between goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and the near post after Gusto's pinpoint pass.

Gusto switched from provider to scorer in the 46th minute when he poked a Pedro Neto cross home after the Portuguese winger outpaced marker Vitalii Mykolenko.

"It was important for us to come back, with a clean sheet it was even better," Gusto told Sky Sports.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The right-back said he trusted Palmer to score from his pass. "He knows I like to pass the ball to him, it was a great run for him and he scored, so I'm happy for him and me too."

The result lifted Chelsea to 28 points, five behind leaders Arsenal, who host bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers later on Saturday, and two ahead of Crystal Palace who welcome second-place Manchester City on Sunday. Everton fell to eighth on 24.

The visitors, who had won four of their previous five games, looked bright at the start and matched Chelsea for intent and work rate but they failed to take their chances, with Jack Grealish, James Tarkowski and Idrissa Gueye going close.

Iliman Ndiaye hit the post in the 87th minute but by then the game had run away from Everton, although coach David Moyes remained an animated presence in front of the dugout.

For Chelsea it was a welcome three points after they drew with Arsenal and Bournemouth and lost to Leeds United in the Premier League, as well as going down 2-1 against Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday.

"It's important to win games after two or three we didn't win," Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca said. "It's important for the players. We are happy."