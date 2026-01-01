Chelsea part ways with manager Maresca

LONDON: Enzo Maresca has left his role as Chelsea head coach after 18 months in charge, the Premier League club announced on Thursday (Jan 1).

"Chelsea Football Club and head coach Enzo Maresca have parted company," said a club statement.

The Italian's exit from Stamford Bridge comes with the club fifth in the Premier League table - 15 points adrift of leaders and London rivals Arsenal - with one win in their last seven top-flight games.

Speculation about Maresca's position increased during Chelsea's poor run of recent results amid reports of a worsening relationship between the coach and the club's hierarchy

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"With key objectives still to play for across four competitions, including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track," said the club statement.

Maresca did not attend the post-match press conference following a frantic 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on Tuesday, although his absence was attributed to illness.

He has stood by comments made on December 13 when he said many people at Chelsea were not supporting him or the team.

Maresca said the days leading up to the 2-0 victory over Everton were "the worst 48 hours" of his time at Chelsea.

His contract was due to run until the summer of 2029, with a club option for a further year.

Chelsea won the Europa Conference League and the Club World Cup in 2025, and Maresca also led them back into the Champions League.