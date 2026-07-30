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Chelsea sign French defender Lacroix from Crystal Palace
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Chelsea sign French defender Lacroix from Crystal Palace

Chelsea sign French defender Lacroix from Crystal Palace

Soccer Football - UEFA Conference League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Crystal Palace v Shakhtar Donetsk - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - May 7, 2026 Crystal Palace's Maxence Lacroix celebrates after the match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

30 Jul 2026 06:21PM
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July 30 : Chelsea have signed defender Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace on a deal until 2032, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

British media reported that Chelsea paid £52 million ($69.6 million) for the France international.

"Lacroix arrives at Chelsea with the reputation of being among European football’s most commanding centre-backs, as well as one of the fastest and best aerial defenders in the Premier League," the club said in a statement.

The 26-year-old French international made 55 appearances in all competitions last season recording three goals and three assists as Palace won the UEFA Conference League.

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A product of Sochaux's academy, Lacroix made 28 senior appearances for the French club before joining Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg in 2020. 

Palace signed Lacroix from Wolfsburg in 2024 for a reported fee of £18 million ($24.09 million). He made 98 appearances in all competitions during his two seasons in English football.

Lacroix made three appearances for France at this year's World Cup as they finished fourth.

($1 = 0.7473 pounds)

Source: Reuters
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