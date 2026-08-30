Chelsea sign goalkeeper Martinez from Villa on three-year deal

Aug 30 : Chelsea have signed goalkeeper Emiliano "Dibu" Martinez from Aston Villa on a three-year deal, the West London club said on Sunday.

Financial details were not disclosed, but British media reported that Chelsea paid around £7.5 million ($10.15 million) to sign the 33-year-old.

"I want to be successful here," Martinez said in a statement. "I'm someone who wants to win at everything I do and I want to bring that here to this football club because it's a football club that wins titles, so I think it's a good match."

Martinez's exit comes after Villa signed Japan international Zion Suzuki from Parma earlier this month, paving the way for the Argentine's exit after six years at Villa Park.

Martinez made 256 appearances for Villa after joining from Arsenal in 2020 and established himself as one of the Premier League's leading goalkeepers.

He played a key role last season as Unai Emery's side finished fourth to qualify for the Champions League and won the Europa League.

At Chelsea, Martinez is set to challenge Robert Sanchez for the starting role. Sanchez has been Chelsea's first-choice goalkeeper since arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023, but questions over his place resurfaced after mistakes in Chelsea's 3-2 opening-day victory over Fulham.

Martinez has also been central to Argentina's success on the international stage, helping them win the 2022 FIFA World Cup and finish runners-up in 2026. The first-choice goalkeeper also won Copa America titles in 2021 and 2024.

His departure is the latest significant exit for Villa during a busy transfer window. Morgan Rogers joined Chelsea for a British record fee, while Youri Tielemans moved to Manchester United.

Jadon Sancho, Douglas Luiz and Lucas Digne have also left the club.

($1 = 0.7390 pounds)