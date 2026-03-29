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Chelsea squeeze past Villa to keep faint WSL title hopes alive
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Chelsea squeeze past Villa to keep faint WSL title hopes alive

Chelsea squeeze past Villa to keep faint WSL title hopes alive
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Aston Villa - Kingsmeadow, London, Britain - March 29, 2026 Chelsea's Lauren James scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Chelsea squeeze past Villa to keep faint WSL title hopes alive
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Aston Villa - Kingsmeadow, London, Britain - March 29, 2026 Chelsea's Sjoeke Nusken celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Ellie Carpenter Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Chelsea squeeze past Villa to keep faint WSL title hopes alive
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Aston Villa - Kingsmeadow, London, Britain - March 29, 2026 Chelsea's Sam Kerr shoots at goal Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Chelsea squeeze past Villa to keep faint WSL title hopes alive
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Aston Villa - Kingsmeadow, London, Britain - March 29, 2026 Aston Villa's Lucia Kendall in action with Chelsea's Keira Walsh Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
29 Mar 2026 09:17PM
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STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, March 29 : Reigning champions Chelsea needed a late goal from Sjoeke Nuesken to see off Aston Villa on Sunday, eventually winning 4-3 at their home ground of Kingsmeadow to keep their very remote hopes of a seventh WSL title in a row alive. 

The win moves Chelsea up to second place on 40 points, nine behind leaders Manchester City, with both sides having played 19 of their 22 league games.

Though they still have a theoretical chance of winning the league, Chelsea would need to win their remaining three games while City, who have only dropped seven points, would have to lose all of theirs.

Those slim title hopes looked set to evaporate completely against Villa as the visitors took an early lead through Chasity Grant, but three goals in an eight-minute spell from Sam Kerr, Naomi Girma and Lauren James put Chelsea back in the driving seat. 

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However, Chelsea's defensive flaws this season were once again exposed as Villa battled back to level thanks to two quick-fire goals from Kirsty Hanson. Nuesken's brilliant winner in the 82nd minute finally got the home side over the line. 

In the day's other games, West Ham United were held to a 1-1 draw at home by London City Lionesses, while bottom side Leicester City take on Brighton & Hove Albion later on Sunday. 

On Saturday, Manchester City strengthened their grip on top spot with a resounding 3-0 derby win over Manchester United, while Arsenal put themselves in a strong position in the race for second place by beating Tottenham Hotspur 5-2.

Source: Reuters
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