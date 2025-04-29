Chelsea's Kerr working hard on recovery but return date unclear

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr is doing all she can to get back on the pitch as she recovers from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury but it is unclear whether she can return before the end of the season, manager Sonia Bompastor said.

The 31-year-old Australia captain has not played in more than 15 months due to the injury, which she picked up at training with Chelsea in January last year.

Australia's all-time leading scorer with 69 goals in 128 appearances, Kerr missed the Paris Olympics and has played no part in Chelsea's current Women's Super League (WSL) campaign.

"She's working really hard," Bompastor told reporters on Monday. "All the performance staff are doing everything for her to play this season.

"We'll see how it goes. We know we only have a few games left now. Hopefully, yes, but it's difficult for me to have a clear answer."

Chelsea are six points clear of Arsenal in the WSL with three games left and will also play Manchester United in the FA Cup final on May 18.

They visit third-placed United in the WSL on Wednesday.