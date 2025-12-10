Logo
Logo

Sport

Chelsea's Maresca rues 'easy goals' conceded in loss to Atalanta
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Chelsea's Maresca rues 'easy goals' conceded in loss to Atalanta

Chelsea's Maresca rues 'easy goals' conceded in loss to Atalanta
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Atalanta v Chelsea - Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy - December 9, 2025 Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca REUTERS/Matteo Ciambelli
Chelsea's Maresca rues 'easy goals' conceded in loss to Atalanta
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Atalanta v Chelsea - Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy - December 9, 2025 Atalanta's Gianluca Scamacca scores their first goal REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Chelsea's Maresca rues 'easy goals' conceded in loss to Atalanta
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Atalanta v Chelsea - Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy - December 9, 2025 Atalanta's Gianluca Scamacca celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Chelsea's Maresca rues 'easy goals' conceded in loss to Atalanta
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Atalanta v Chelsea - Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy - December 9, 2025 Atalanta players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
10 Dec 2025 11:58AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Dec 10 : Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca was disappointed by how his side conceded two second-half goals to throw away their lead and slump to a 2-1 Champions League defeat at Atalanta on Tuesday.

Joao Pedro broke the deadlock for Chelsea after 25 minutes, but Serie A side Atalanta returned with far more intent after the break and overturned the deficit through goals from Gianluca Scamacca and Charles De Ketelaere.

Maresca said his side should have taken the chances they had to add to their first-half lead.

"After we conceded the 1-1 (goal), we lost a little bit of control of the game, and then we conceded the second one," he told reporters.

"I think both goals, we can avoid both of them. They're quite easy goals."

The win put Atalanta near the top of the Champions League table, putting them in the mix for direct qualification for the round of 16 with 13 points, while Chelsea have 10.

If the Premier League club do not win their remaining games against Cypriot side Pafos and Italy's Napoli, they will likely finish outside the top eight and be forced to play a two-legged playoff match.

"Probably with two wins, probably with 16 points, you can be in the top eight," the Italian manager added.

"Not sure about that, but now the focus has to be the next game. And then the next one, for sure. If we want to try to finish top eight, we need to win both.

"Otherwise, we try to play the playoff and then go to the next round."

Chelsea next host Everton in a league match on Saturday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement