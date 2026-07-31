Chelsea's Palmer eager to prove a point after World Cup disappointment

SYDNEY, July 31 : Chelsea's Cole Palmer says he is fired up for the upcoming Premier League season and has a point to prove after being left out of the England squad for the World Cup.

Palmer, who was omitted from Thomas Tuchel's squad after an injury-marred season, said he was "not too bothered" about getting back in the England frame, but that missing the World Cup would fuel his motivation to shine in the new campaign.

"Naturally it's going to," the 24-year-old midfielder told reporters on Friday ahead of Saturday's pre-season friendly in Sydney against Tottenham Hotspur.

"It's like anything. If someone told you you're essentially not good enough to get in the squad, then you're gonna think, all right, it's like whatever then, and try and go that extra bit harder."

PALMER BACK WITH A 'POSITIVE MINDSET'

New Chelsea coach Xabi Alonso said Palmer had returned from the break with a very positive mindset.

"He's going to be a leader on the pitch. The better the Cole we have, the better Chelsea we will have, that's for sure," the Spaniard said.

"And I think that having a proper training and having a proper preparation, it's going to be important for him. And you see he's really focused on that. And we are connected. We are getting each other and so far I like his personality."

Palmer said he had been bored after six weeks of his long off-season layoff and was looking forward to linking up with Morgan Rogers, who joined Chelsea last week in a deal reported by British media to be worth £117 million ($157.5 million).

The midfield pair are close friends from their days in the Manchester City academy and Palmer said he had known about Rogers' switch before anybody outside top Chelsea management.

"It was a difficult secret to keep, but I kept it," he laughed.

"Everyone knows how good he is, and obviously he's one of my best friends. So I'm very happy about it.

"I think we're two different players. He's more physical than me, on and off the ball. He likes to drive with it. I like to play passes.

"So yeah, I think we can play well together."

Palmer was asked about his signature goal celebration, where he crosses his arms and rubs his hands down his shoulders as if shivering.

After Palmer made it famous, it later emerged he had copied it from Rogers when they played together as youngsters.

"He does it. I do it. I've trademarked it. So if he tries to do anything, you know, bailiffs at his door," Palmer joked.

"Nah, we'll do it together I think."

($1 = 0.7431 pounds)