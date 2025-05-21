Logo
Sport

Cherki earns maiden France callup for Nations League
Cherki earns maiden France callup for Nations League

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Olympique Lyonnais v Manchester United - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - April 10, 2025 Olympique Lyonnais' Rayan Cherki celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo

21 May 2025 08:40PM
Rayan Cherki earned his France callup when he was named in the squad for the Nations League final four by head coach Didier Deschamps on Wednesday.

Les Bleus, however, will be without centre back William Saliba, who is suffering from a hamstring injury and full back Jules Kounde through a thigh injury as the team gear up for their semi-final clash against Spain on June 5 in Stuttgart, Germany.

They will then take on Portugal or Germany for third place or in a title showdown three days later.

Cherki, 21, has been a standout performer in Ligue 1 this season, contributing significantly to Lyon's attacking prowess after long struggling to fulfil his terrific potential.

Various players - Marcus Thuram, Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Warren Zaire-Emery, Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernandew - will come off the Champions League final between Paris St Germain and Inter Milan on May 31.

But motivation will not be an issue, Deschamps believes.

"I don't need to motivate them. Spain are certainly the best European team, if not the best in the world, with players who are extremely high-performing," he said.

"Barca aren’t in the Champions League final, so they'll probably be fresher. Of course, there's Lamine Yamal, who does extraordinary things. But he's not the only one we need to keep an eye on. We know very well that we’re up against one of the best teams, if not the very best, at the international level."

Source: Reuters
