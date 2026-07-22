Logo
Logo

Sport

Chess-Carlsen to headline FIDE-backed Total Chess World Championship pilot
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Chess-Carlsen to headline FIDE-backed Total Chess World Championship pilot

Chess-Carlsen to headline FIDE-backed Total Chess World Championship pilot
Chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen attends the news conference ahead of the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour in Paris, France, April 7, 2025. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chess-Carlsen to headline FIDE-backed Total Chess World Championship pilot
Chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen reacts ahead of the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour in Paris, France, April 7, 2025. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
22 Jul 2026 12:14AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

July 21 : World number one Magnus Carlsen will compete in November's pilot event of the FIDE-approved Total Chess World Championship Tour, organisers said on Tuesday.

The November 10-21 tournament in Budapest will feature competition across three formats — blitz, rapid and fast classic chess — with results from all events combined to determine the overall champion.

The pilot event will serve as a precursor to the inaugural global season, which is due to begin in March 2027, the organisers said. The official tour will feature four events annually in cities around the world and the overall winner will be crowned FIDE World Combined Champion.

"We are convinced that the tour will attract new audiences, commercial partners and greater media interest, helping us expand chess globally," FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich said.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"We look forward to seeing this new chapter begin in one of Europe's great chess capitals."

Organisers said the November event would provide a blueprint for the full-fledged championship circuit launching next year.

"As the official pilot of the Tour, this event will set the benchmark for the global championship that begins in March 2027," Total Chess CEO Kjell Madland said.

"Chess heritage runs deep here, making it the ideal place to write the next chapter before the Tour travels to cities around the world."

Developed by Norway Chess, the Total Chess World Championship Tour has already secured significant commercial backing, with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and Olympic cross-country skiing champion Johannes Klaebo among its investors.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement