April 13 : Johannes Klaebo, the most decorated Winter Olympian, has become the latest celebrity investor in Norway Chess, the Total Chess World Championship Tour said on Monday.

Klaebo, who has won a record 11 Olympic gold medals in cross-country skiing for Norway, joined the chess venture less than a month after Manchester City and Norway striker Erling Haaland nL4N4071WJ invested in the property.

The six-time gold medallist at the Milano Cortina Winter Games in February is part of a group that has invested an additional $10 million in Total Chess, with Arctic Securities acting as financial adviser and placement agent for the capital raise that will help develop the Total Chess World Championship project, the statement said.

The Total Chess World Championship Tour is a new global competition set up by Norway Chess that will crown a “World Combined Champion” across three time formats — Fast Classic, Rapid and Blitz.

The tour was approved by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) nL6N3VW0MS in October last year.

"For me, chess is an exciting long-term investment. I strongly believe in the concept, and I see that, together with many others, I can help create value in a broad and highly international sport," Klaebo said.

A pilot tournament for the Total Chess World Championship is scheduled for November 10-24, followed by a full championship season in 2027.