Chess-Man City striker Haaland invests in Norway Chess

March 19 : Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is making moves off the football pitch after investing in Norway Chess to help launch a new global tournament aimed at turning the cerebral sport into a bigger spectacle.

Chess Mates, a company owned by Norwegian international Haaland and businessman Morten Borge, is set to become a significant owner of Norway Chess as well as the organisation's new Total Chess World Championship Tour.

"Chess is an incredible game. It sharpens your mind, and there are clear similarities to football," Haaland said in a statement.

"You have to think quickly, trust your instincts, and think several moves ahead. Strategy and planning are everything.

"I'm investing in Norway Chess because I believe the new Total Chess World Championship Tour can turn chess into an even bigger sport for spectators around the world."

The series, which will crown a "World Combined Champion" across three time formats — Fast Classic, Rapid and Blitz - will feature four events a year in cities around the world.

It was approved by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in October, with a one-off pilot event scheduled for late 2026 before the full championship season begins in 2027.

"Erling has an enormous global following and is truly world-class when it comes to creating magical sporting moments," Norway Chess CEO Kjell Madland said.

"I am absolutely certain he will bring tremendous value to Total Chess, help generate increased interest in the fascinating world of chess, and attract new audiences."

Chess has become increasingly popular in Norway in recent years, thanks in large part to the success of world number one Magnus Carlsen - a five-times World Chess Champion.