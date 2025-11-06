Chess-Niemann's world title hopes dashed at World Cup

Hans Niemann's hopes of a shot at the chess world championship match ended abruptly on Thursday when the American grandmaster crashed out of the World Cup second round in India.

Niemann, who put a cheating controversy behind him two years ago, was hoping for a podium finish that would have given him access to the Candidates eight-player tournament.

The Candidates is held to decide who will face the India's Gukesh Dommaraju, the reigning world champion.

World number 20 Niemann had been a firm favourite to win against Italian grandmaster Lorenzo Lodici in Goa.

But Lodici, who is 329th in the FIDE rankings, forced two draws in the classical games before scoring 1.5-0.5 in the rapid tie break to seal a spot in the third round.

World number eight Wesley So of the United States and two-time world championship challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia also lost in Goa.