Chess-Niemann's world title hopes dashed at World Cup
Hans Niemann of the U.S. poses ahead of his Speed Chess Championship semi-final against International Chess Federation (FIDE) world number one Magnus Carlsen of Norway, in Paris, France, September 5, 2024. REUTERS/Julien Pretot

06 Nov 2025 08:42PM
Hans Niemann's hopes of a shot at the chess world championship match ended abruptly on Thursday when the American grandmaster crashed out of the World Cup second round in India.

Niemann, who put a cheating controversy behind him two years ago, was hoping for a podium finish that would have given him access to the Candidates eight-player tournament.

The Candidates is held to decide who will face the India's Gukesh Dommaraju, the reigning world champion.

World number 20 Niemann had been a firm favourite to win against Italian grandmaster Lorenzo Lodici in Goa.

But Lodici, who is 329th in the FIDE rankings, forced two draws in the classical games before scoring 1.5-0.5 in the rapid tie break to seal a spot in the third round.

World number eight Wesley So of the United States and two-time world championship challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia also lost in Goa.

Source: Reuters
