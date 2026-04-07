Chicago Sky trade Angel Reese to Atlanta Dream for two first-round picks

April 6 : Chicago Sky have traded power forward Angel Reese to the Atlanta Dream in exchange for two first-round draft picks, the WNBA team said on Monday.

Reese, 23, was chosen as the seventh overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft and quickly became one of the league's standout names, earning acclaim alongside Indiana Fever's sharpshooter Caitlin Clark.

Reese led the league in rebounding during the 2024 and 2025 campaigns.

The deal sees Atlanta acquire Reese in exchange for a first-round pick in both the 2027 and 2028 drafts, American media reported.

"This trade is designed to achieve roster balance and represents a great opportunity for all parties," Chicago's General Manager Jeff Pagliocca said in a statement.

"Angel has achieved many record-breaking milestones in her first two years in the WNBA and has been a competitive force for the Sky.

"We are thankful for her many important contributions to this league and this game, and we know she will continue to have a big impact on the court and beyond. We wish Angel all the best in her next chapter."

Chicago struggled during her two seasons, failing to qualify for the playoffs in both 2024 and 2025.

The American, nicknamed "Chi Barbie", reflected on her departure in a farewell video posted on social media.

"To the city of Chicago, you showed me real love from day one," Reese said. "Thank you, Chicago. Always Chi-Town Barbie."