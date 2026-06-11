Chiefs out to dethrone Crusaders in Super semis, red-hot Canes host Blues

June 11 : The Waikato Chiefs have the chance to reach a fourth straight Super Rugby Pacific final but they'll have to dethrone the reigning champion Canterbury Crusaders in Hamilton on Friday to remain on track for a first title since 2013.

The Chiefs had their title dreams crushed by the Crusaders in the 2023 and 2025 finals with a loss to the Auckland Blues in 2024 completing their sorry recent record in title-deciders.

The Blues go into Saturday's second semi-final against the Wellington Hurricanes as heavy underdogs after only sneaking into the last four by virtue of being the highest-ranked loser in last weekend's first round of playoffs.

The Chiefs and Crusaders, by contrast, stormed into the semi-finals with big wins to set up the mouthwatering clash at Waikato Stadium.

"We are extremely excited for this match and ready to rip in. We know what to expect and we know what we need to do to win," said Chiefs flyhalf Damian McKenzie, who will play his 150th Super Rugby match on Friday.

"In playoff rugby there are small margins and small moments you have to nail. We know if we stay with what is true to us, it will put us in a good position."

McKenzie was in fine form in last week's 46-24 win over the Queensland Reds but concussions for powerhouse number eight Wallace Sititi and centre Kyle Brown have ruled them out of the semi-final.

Wallabies centre Lalakai Foketi replaces Brown in the midfield, while Samipeni Finau comes in at flanker with Simon Parker moving to the back of the scrum in place of Sititi.

The 13-times champion Crusaders have hit form just at the right time and they will be looking to rack up a fourth straight win over the Chiefs, a streak that includes a 43-33 victory in Hamilton in February.

Crusaders coach Rob Penney was able to bring tighthead Fletcher Newell back into his front row after a knee injury and the All Blacks prop is expecting quite a battle.

"It will be hostile, but it's an awesome opportunity for us to go out there and put on a good performance," Newell said.

"They're a quality side and the last times we've played them have been really tough ... these are the games you want to play in."

POTENT HURRICANES ATTACK

The top-seeded Hurricanes have been the frontrunners in the competition all season and unleashed their potent attack to romp into the semi-finals with a record 66-12 victory over the ACT Brumbies last week.

That attack will be sharpened in Wellington on Saturday with the return after a hamstring injury of winger Fehi Fineanganofo, who has matched the Super Rugby try-scoring record with 16 five-pointers this season.

The Blues will have to pick themselves up after last week's bruising 52-31 defeat at the hands of the Crusaders extended their losing streak to four matches.

Beauden Barrett starts at fullback against his former team in place of the injured Zarn Sullivan, while scrumhalf Sam Nock (hand) and loose forward Malachi Wrampling (suspension) were also unavailable.

"This group has shown resilience all season," said coach Vern Cotter.

"We've had plenty of injuries and challenges, but the players continue to stay in the fight."