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'Ciao capitano': fans and former team mates say farewell to Franco Baresi
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'Ciao capitano': fans and former team mates say farewell to Franco Baresi

'Ciao capitano': fans and former team mates say farewell to Franco Baresi
A fan of former AC Milan and Italy soccer player Franco Baresi displays an AC Milan number 6 jersey with what appears to be Baresi's autograph, on the day of the former player's funeral service at the Basilica of Sant'Ambrogio in Milan, Italy, August 4, 2026. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
'Ciao capitano': fans and former team mates say farewell to Franco Baresi
Mourners hold flares during the funeral of former AC Milan and Italy soccer player Franco Baresi outside the Basilica of Sant'Ambrogio, in Milan, Italy, August 4, 2026. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
'Ciao capitano': fans and former team mates say farewell to Franco Baresi
Mourners gather outside the Basilica of Sant'Ambrogio ahead of the funeral of former AC Milan and Italy soccer player Franco Baresi in Milan, Italy, August 4, 2026. Banner reads: "Goodbye, Captain". REUTERS/Yara Nardi
'Ciao capitano': fans and former team mates say farewell to Franco Baresi
Former AC Milan player Daniele Massaro holds a commemorative replica of Franco Baresi's AC Milan captain armband, next to Dejan Savićević, as mourners gather outside the Basilica of Sant'Ambrogio ahead of the funeral of former AC Milan and Italy soccer player Franco Baresi in Milan, Italy, August 4, 2026. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
'Ciao capitano': fans and former team mates say farewell to Franco Baresi
Mourners gather, holding a flag with Baresi's name and the number 6, which he wore during his years in AC Milan, outside the Basilica of Sant'Ambrogio on the day of the funeral of former AC Milan and Italy soccer player Franco Baresi in Milan, Italy, August 4, 2026. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
04 Aug 2026 06:59PM
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MILAN, Aug 4 : Fans wearing red and black AC Milan shirts, former team mates and opponents bade farewell to Franco Baresi as the funeral of the much-loved defender was held at the city's Basilica of Sant'Ambrogio on Tuesday.

Baresi, a former captain of Italy and Milan and one of the most recognisable players from a golden era of Italian football in the 1980s and 1990s, died last week at the age of 66.

"Ciao capitano" (Goodbye captain) read a banner on display outside the church, while other fans waved a big Milan flag bearing Baresi's name and the number 6.

Former Milan coach Fabio Capello and Paolo Maldini, who played alongside Baresi in the Milan and Italy defence, were among the mourners.

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Gerry Cardinale, the founder of U.S. investment firm RedBird Capital Partners which owns AC Milan, was also there to pay his respects. His arrival was greeted with whistles by fans who are frustrated with the way the club is being run.

Baresi is regarded as an AC Milan icon, having spent his entire 20-year career with the club, during which time they won six Serie A titles and three top European trophies, and captaining the team for 15 seasons before retiring in 1997.

At the end of his playing career, Milan retired his number 6 shirt, making him the first player in the club's history to receive that honour.

Baresi was part of the Italy squad that won the 1982 World Cup and captained the team to the 1994 final, which ended in a penalty shootout loss to Brazil, with Baresi among the players who failed to score from the spot.

He famously played the full 120 minutes in the final 25 days after knee surgery.    

(Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters
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