Cirstea stuns top seed Sabalenka at the Italian Open

May 9 : Sorana Cirstea shocked top seed Aryna Sabalenka, beating her 2-6 6-3 7-5 in their third-round clash at the Italian Open on Saturday.

The 36-year-old Romanian, who will retire later this year, beat a world number one for the first time.

Sabalenka started the match well but seemed to be struggling with an injury later on, as she took a medical timeout when Cirstea was leading the third set 4-3.

Cirstea won the next game and was serving for the match, but Sabalenka fought back to make it 5-5. But Cirstea broke again to serve for the match.

Sabalenka, struggling with her backhand returns, hit the net and sent two shots over the baseline, as Cirstea clinched victory.