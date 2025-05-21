City climb to third with 3-1 win over Bournemouth in De Bruyne's final home game

MANCHESTER, England :Manchester City gave Kevin De Bruyne a victory in his final appearance at Etihad Stadium, as Omar Marmoush scored a stunner in a 3-1 Premier League win over Bournemouth on Tuesday that saw them climb to third in the table.

City have 68 points with one game remaining, two points above Newcastle United, Chelsea and Aston Villa in the nervy chase for a top-five finish and Champions League qualification. Bournemouth are 11th, with the loss ending their chances of playing European football next season.

Both sides finished the game with 10 men after City's Mateo Kovacic was shown a red card in the 67th minute for pulling back Evanilson when he was through on goal, followed by Lewis Cook for the visitors in the 73rd for his reckless challenge on Nico Gonzalez.

City were on the front foot from the first whistle and Marmoush scored in the 14th minute when he drifted forward before unleashing a scorcher from 30 yards out that dipped just inside the top-left corner.

Bernardo Silva doubled their lead in the 38th when Ilkay Gundogan cut the ball back for the Portuguese who slotted it in at the near post and Gonzalez struck in the 89th with a run from deep before whipping the ball past goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Daniel Jebbison pulled one back for Bournemouth seconds before the final whistle when he pounced on a careless pass to Ruben Dias before slotting the ball through goalkeeper Ederson's legs.

The visitors had squandered a terrific chance to equalise on the break in the first half, but a stretching Evanilson hit Marcus Tavernier's cross off the upright.

"The beginning of the game, you could see straight away they started with a lot of intensity," Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola said. "They scored probably one of their best goals of the season and it cost us."

City midfielder Rodri saw his first action in eight months as a late substitute, entering the game to a standing ovation. The 2024 Ballon D'Or winner had not played since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in September.

'UNBELIEVABLE RIDE'

The night, however, belonged to captain De Bruyne, who played an emotional final home game after an illustrious 10-year career for City.

"(It feels) a bit weird. It's been an unbelievable ride," he said. "I want to bring joy to people, play offensive football, creative, that is what I am on the pitch and I want to have fun. It was a joy working really hard and creating something for this club. I'm super proud."

The only thing missing was a goal for the Belgian, who had a ridiculous first-half miss, hammering Marmoush's cross off the underside of the crossbar from close range and then holding his head in disbelief.

"It's terrible," De Bruyne said of the miss. "There's no excuses. My son is going to be very tough on me today."

De Bruyne hugged his teammates when he was subbed off to a standing ovation in the 69th minute. Accompanied by his family, he was feted with a post-game guard of honour from the City players and staff as the fans chanted "Oh Kevin De Bruyne!"

"To have almost a full stadium supporting my family and me says everything," De Bruyne said. "Who can have 50,000 people waiting for you to say goodbye? It's indescribable."

The club announced they will erect a statue of him outside the stadium.

"It means I will always be part of this club."

De Bruyne has lifted 16 trophies since joining City in 2015 — a haul that includes six Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2023.

Regarded as one of the league's greatest ever midfielders, the Belgian was central to City's success but has struggled with injuries in recent seasons. Still, the 33-year-old admitted to a "little bit (of shock)" that he was not offered a new contract by City, and has said he believes he can still play in the Premier League.

City fans showed their appreciation by unfurling a gigantic "King Kev" banner. Countless number 17 shirts dotted the crowd and some fans had their faces painted with "KDB".