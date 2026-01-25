City newcomers Semenyo and Guehi shine in 2-0 win over Wolves

MANCHESTER, England, Jan 24 : Manchester City's first Premier League win in almost a month came with a timely sub-plot in their title race, with the immediate impact of mid‑season signings Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi plain to see on Saturday.

Semenyo, signed earlier this month from Bournemouth, scored in City's 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Etihad Stadium and rattled another shot off the woodwork.

Centre back Guehi, whom City signed from Crystal Palace earlier this week, brought composure and authority to the club's back line on his debut.

It is a far cry from last season when City's January signings were largely to bolster the numbers and manager Pep Guardiola agreed that his club, who provisionally trail Arsenal by four points in the title race, were fortunate to add two top players mid-season.

"Absolutely," Guardiola said. "Last season was a lot of young, young players. Antoine was incredible in Bournemouth and Marc, captain from Crystal Palace, (England) national team, he knows everything, he had the feeling from day one."

Guehi's signing in particular was a key addition to a shaky back line that has let in 21 league goals this season, seven more than Arsenal.

He had 112 touches on Saturday to trail only midfielder Rodri, and sent 12 balls into the Wolves' final third including a pinpoint diagonal cross to Omar Marmoush, whose shot forced a terrific save from Jose Sa.

Guehi also preserved City's clean sheet with a late block that earned slaps on the back from his new teammates.

"With the ball he has incredible composure," Guardiola said of Guehi. "And we didn't train anything yet. So was an opportunity, the transfer was a really good price. And he's a perfect age (25), so it was incredible signing for Man City for the next many, many years.

"He's a guy you can rely on, you see it from - believe me - two training sessions, how he moves, how he talks, how he sees what happens around him, reads the situations," Guardiola continued. "Yeah, really good."

Semenyo's energy up front is a welcome addition with City's leading scorer Erling Haaland going nine games without a goal and playing on weary legs.

Guardiola gave the Norwegian most of the afternoon off, sending him on in the 74th minute.

"We cannot do what we wanted to do this season, in the future of this club, without Erling and Phil (Foden, also a late substitute) feeling their best," Guardiola said. "They play a lot. And Antoine came with an incredible energy then.

"And you know the numbers, strikers is numbers. And since he arrived, Antoine is unbelievable (with three goals in four games). And we need desperately the best from Erling and Phil."