City's Haaland haunts former club Dortmund, Foden nets two in 4-1 win

MANCHESTER, England :Manchester City's Erling Haaland came back to haunt Borussia Dortmund with a clinical finish against his former team, while Phil Foden bagged a brilliant brace as the hosts cruised to a 4-1 win in the Champions League on Wednesday to climb to fourth.

Pep Guardiola's side have 10 points after four of the eight league-phase games, while Dortmund fell to 14th on seven points.

City, who hoisted the Champions League trophy in 2023, were dominant from the start at the Etihad Stadium.

Their England midfielder Foden opened the scoring in the 22nd minute when he collected a pass from Tijjani Reijnders and finished with a crisp left-foot strike from just outside the box past goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

Haaland, who is on a torrid pace with 27 goals in 17 games for club and country, doubled the lead seven minutes later, finishing coolly from the centre of the box after a blistering run and pinpoint assist from Jeremy Doku.

Foden completed his double in the 57th minute in almost identical fashion to his first, latching onto a pass from Reijnders before bending a curling shot just inside the far post for his first multi-goal game in the Champions League.

Waldemar Anton pulled one back for the Bundesliga club from a free kick in the 72nd to delight Dortmund's famous "yellow wall" of travelling supporters who danced and sang all night.

However, City's Rayan Cherki put the game well out of reach with a goal in injury time when he squeezed between two Dortmund defenders before firing home a low effort that took a deflection and spun beyond Kobel's reach.

City thoroughly dominated with nine shots on target to Dortmund's one. Savinho narrowly missed what would have been a stunning strike in the second half with a blistering left-foot volley from a Foden pass that sailed narrowly over the bar.

City's goal machine Haaland extended his scoring streak in the Champions League to five successive outings – his best run in the competition since a spell of finding the net in six appearances in a row back in 2020/21.

He also became the first player in Champions League history to score in five consecutive games for three different clubs in City, Dortmund and Red Bull Salzburg.

"In terms of numbers Erling is unbelievable," said Doku. "Tonight he scored just one goal but he is so much more than goals and assists for us. He provides so much and is so important."