Clark makes early move, Scheffler hunts McIlroy in Masters second round

AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 10 : Wyndham Clark birdied three consecutive holes to make the turn two shots behind overnight co-leaders Rory McIlroy and Sam Burns as Scottie Scheffler began his Masters second round with a par under sunny skies at Augusta National.

American Clark drilled in a long putt on the par-3 fourth hole for his third birdie as the 2023 U.S. Open champion looks to add a second major title to his resume.

World number one Scheffler, playing his first competitive event since mid-March following the birth of his second child, has shown no signs of rust. The two-time Masters champion sits three shots off the lead, with the softer early conditions potentially working in his favour.

Defending champion McIlroy, meanwhile, looked relaxed and dangerous in his opening round. After overcoming early nerves, the Northern Irishman posted a five-under-par 67, his best start at Augusta since 2011.

McIlroy is trying to become the fourth player to win back-to-back Masters titles - and the first since Tiger Woods in 2002 - but will face a stiffer test in the afternoon wave, with rising temperatures expected to make a demanding course even more challenging.

American Patrick Reed also remained firmly in contention after taking advantage of Augusta National's par-fives on Thursday. He finished his opening round tied for third, two shots behind McIlroy and Burns.

The 10-man LIV Golf contingent, meanwhile, will be hoping for a sharper showing after a disappointing first round in which none of them broke par. Among the Saudi-backed circuit's leading hopes, Bryson DeChambeau opened with a four-over-par round, while Jon Rahm struggled to six over.

Unlike recent editions of the Masters, rain has not been a factor this week. Low humidity and bright Georgia sunshine are expected to leave Augusta National fast, firm and increasingly demanding on Friday and through the weekend.