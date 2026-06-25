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Coach Aguirre praises Mexico's character in overcoming Czechs 3-0
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Coach Aguirre praises Mexico's character in overcoming Czechs 3-0

Coach Aguirre praises Mexico's character in overcoming Czechs 3-0

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group A - Czech Republic v Mexico - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - June 24, 2026 Mexico coach Javier Aguirre reacts REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

25 Jun 2026 01:19PM
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MEXICO CITY, June 24 : Mexico coach Javier Aguirre praised his team's mentality on Wednesday after they upped the tempo in the second half to secure a 3-0 victory against the Czech Republic in their final Group A match of the World Cup.

With the victory, Mexico advance to the knockout phase as group winners.

• "I didn't like the first 20 minutes, but then we settled down, the team recovered, and that's where we showed the power of mental strength," he said at a press conference.

• The Mexican coach, who led the side at the 2002 and 2010 World Cups, said that while the performance was good "we always have a few things to work on".

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• Aguirre, 67, said his team's mentality is essential to keep progressing at the World Cup, where they will look to move beyond the quarter-finals for the first time.

• "I think we've improved in that area, that mentality of 'Well, that's it, we've done our part.' This group has character," he said.

Source: Reuters
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