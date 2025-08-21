Logo
Logo

Sport

Coach Cahill confident Sinner will be fine ahead of US Open defence
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Coach Cahill confident Sinner will be fine ahead of US Open defence

Coach Cahill confident Sinner will be fine ahead of US Open defence

FILE PHOTO: Aug 9, 2025; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Jannik Sinner (ITA) serves against Daniel Elahi Galan (COL) during the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images/File Photo

21 Aug 2025 03:40PM (Updated: 21 Aug 2025 03:48PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Darren Cahill has played down concerns about Jannik Sinner's health after he was forced to retire from the Cincinnati Open final, saying the world number one is recovering and they are confident he will be ready ahead of his U.S. Open defence.

The 24-year-old Italian withdrew from the U.S. Open mixed doubles event, where he was to partner Katerina Siniakova, a day after illness forced him to retire five games into his Cincinnati final against world number two Carlos Alcaraz.

Cahill said the Australian Open and Wimbledon champion was suffering from a virus.

"I spoke briefly with him last night. He was feeling a little better," Cahill told ESPN on Wednesday.

"He'll rest, that's the plan, and I hope he can get on the court on Thursday and start hitting some balls. We're confident he'll be fine."

The U.S. Open runs from August 24 to September 7.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement