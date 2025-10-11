Coach Hutter leaves Monaco after one win in five

Coach Adi Hutter has left AS Monaco after more than two years in charge, the Ligue 1 side said on Friday, after the club registered only one win in their last five matches in all competitions.

French media reported that Sebastien Pocognoli, manager at Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise, was set to replace the former Austria international as the Monaco coach.

Hutter guided Monaco to top-three finishes in the previous two seasons, but the club made a mixed start to the 2025-26 season, suffering a 4-1 thrashing at Club Brugge in the Champions League before a 2-2 draw against Manchester City.

Last weekend's 2-2 Ligue 1 derby draw with 10-man Nice left Monaco fifth, three points below leaders Paris St Germain.

"We didn’t find the right solutions to find the final goal. I am not 100 per cent satisfied," Hutter said after Sunday's draw.

Monaco visit Angers in their next Ligue 1 match on October 18, before hosting Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League on October 22.